LSO Deputy involved in rollover Sunday night

An investigation is underway into an incident involving a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy who...
An investigation is underway into an incident involving a Lubbock County Sheriff's Deputy who was trapped inside the unit after the crash.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway into an incident involving a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy who was trapped inside the unit after a crash.

The rollover happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday near Parkway Dr. and Idalou Rd.

Lubbock police, sheriff’s deputies, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS all responded to the crash.

The cause of the wreck or if the officer was injured are not known at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

