Lubbock iSD Board of Trustees seeking applicants for District 5 position

Provided by Lubbock ISD

The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees is seeking applicants to fill the District 5 Trustee position, vacated by Scot Mayfield upon the approval of his resignation at last Thursday’s board meeting.

The Board of Trustees will appoint a successor to fill the vacancy until the next school board election in May 2024. Voters will then fill the four-year term. The qualifications for appointment and a map of the District 5 boundaries are available for review at the Lubbock ISD website.

District 5 Qualifications and Boundary Map: https://www.lubbockisd.org/Page/12524

Interested applicants should send an email describing their interest in the position and a resume to trustee.district5@LubbockISD.org, or deliver a letter of interest and resume to the Superintendent’s Office at Lubbock ISD Central Office, 1629 19th St. Letters of interest and resumes must be received by 5 p.m. on July 15, 2022 to be considered.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.