Lubbock man diagnosed with leukemia paints for therapy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is getting worldwide attention because of his paintings.

Ira Davis, owner of ID Art, started painting for therapy in between surgeries after he was diagnosed with leukemia. He has 16 herniated disk and two spinal implants. With limits on his mobility, he started painting.

“Had to find something to do. I started watching videos and thought well maybe that’s something I can do that’s not going to be too strenuous on me but will help keep me busy,” Davis said.

Davis paints with acrylics once a day to help himself emotionally and physically. He calls this his therapy.

“When my back’s hurting or something, I can make a painting and then something beautiful comes out of it and people have it in their homes. It’s a huge blessing,” Davis said.

He has chronic leukemia, which is the same thing his mother died of 17 years ago. He says painting makes him feel closer to her.

“She had her own southwest line of art, ceramics, and was doing really well with that,” Davis said. “I always admired her for that. She was a very creative woman.”

Being a single father dealing with all of this hasn’t been easy for him, but Davis says his faith is what keeps him going.

“God gives me strength every day and He gets me through it. We just go day by day and so far, we’ve been doing really well,” Davis said.

The physical pain he feels also isn’t getting any easier. Davis has two spinal stimulators to help with the pain, but they aren’t 100%. He says he refuses to take pain medication because of the history he has.

“I ended up getting in trouble and I had to turn my life around and make my life right for my daughters because they need their dad and I’m the only one they have right now,” Davis said.

Two years after he started painting, he has sold 177 total paintings. 22 of those paintings went out of state and one is international.

Davis says he had a collection of 26 paintings when a customer contacted him for the first time.

“He said, ‘I’ll take all of them,’ and I was like, What?’ I thought it was a joke and he came over and he owns like 40 Airbnb’s. He came over and he bought all of them,” Davis said.

Although he never expected it to turn into a business, Davis says it has helped financially.

“I started making them and then I sold those, and I was like, ‘Well, maybe this is something I can do to help bring a little bit of extra income in for me and my daughters because I’m on social security and I don’t get a whole lot,” Davis said.

He hopes to have a painting in every state and he says he’s almost halfway there.

If you would like to see some of his work, he has a gallery at GlassyAlley Art. Also, his paintings are for sale on ID Art Creative Artworks on Facebook.

