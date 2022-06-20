Man involved in two-pickup crash arrested for intoxication assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man involved in the two-vehicle crash on Sunday has been arrested for intoxication assault, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Jerardo Castillo was arrested on two counts of intoxication assault around 1 p.m. on June 19.

The 42-year-old was facing north in the center turning lane of Avenue Q. Judy Quijano, 40, was also present in Castillo’s truck.

He attempted to turn left onto 46th St. while 57-year-old Roy Cavazos was travelling south on Avenue Q.

The two trucks crashed in the intersection.

Castillo was transported to Covenant Medical Center after suffering moderate injuries from the collision. Castillo’s passenger, Quijano, was transported to UMC with serious injuries.

Cavazos was also transported to UMC with series injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

