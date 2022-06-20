Local Listings
More of the same, for now

By Steve Divine
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains weather will be a near repeat of the weekend’s the next day or so. A gradual change will follow.

This afternoon mostly sunny, gusty, and hot. Highs will be a copy of Saturday and Sunday’s , about two or so degrees above average. Wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph are likely.

Monday afternoon mostly sunny, gusty, and hot. Highs nearly a carbon copy of the weekend. There...
Monday afternoon mostly sunny, gusty, and hot. Highs nearly a carbon copy of the weekend. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms over the far western KCBD viewing area late this afternoon and evening.(KCBD First Alert)

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms over the far western KCBD viewing area late this afternoon and evening. Storms over New Mexico may drift to near the state line. The chance of rain even there, however, is very low.

We will see this pattern again tomorrow, the first (“official”) day of Summer. It’s considered the start of Summer because it is the date of the Summer Solstice.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Temperatures again will peak about two degrees above average for the date. Winds of 10 to 20 mph are forecast.

There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms over the far western viewing area late in the afternoon and the evening. The rain chance will be limited to the area near the state line. Once again, the chance of measurable rain will be slim.

Temperatures will gradually edge up Wednesday through Saturday. Highs will climb from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees.

Dry weather will prevail Wednesday through Saturday.

Our next chance of storms, showers, and rain, is Saturday night and Sunday. Current data suggests a slight chance of rain. I’ll keep checking the data in the days ahead with updates here and on-air (every morning on both KCBD NewsChannel11 and Fox34).

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

