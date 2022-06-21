Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man involved in Sunday morning crash arrested

  • Jerardo Castillo has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault for the crash on 46th St. and Avenue Q
  • He is accused of getting into a drunken crash and hospitalizing two people, including his own passenger and the driver of the other vehicle
  • Read more here: Man involved in two-pickup crash charged with intoxication assault

COVID-19 vaccine now available for young children

Three dead after boat capsizes on Lake Lavon

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

