Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man involved in Sunday morning crash arrested

Jerardo Castillo has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault for the crash on 46th St. and Avenue Q

He is accused of getting into a drunken crash and hospitalizing two people, including his own passenger and the driver of the other vehicle

Read more here: Man involved in two-pickup crash charged with intoxication assault

COVID-19 vaccine now available for young children

Children between the ages of six months and five years old can now be vaccinated against COVID-19

Some pharmacies and healthcare providers are starting to receive dosages for this age group

Read more here: Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids

Three dead after boat capsizes on Lake Lavon

Three men are dead after their small boat capsized on Lake Lavon in North Texas

Collin County deputies stated the vessel overturned during a storm Saturday night

Read more here: 3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.