Lubbock Hotel Motel Association Elects New President

Provided by Lubbock Hotel Motel Association

(LUBBOCK, TX) - The Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA) is pleased to announce the election of a new president, Matt Teck. This special election was held after the announcement that former President, Rob Meyer, would be retiring from the hotel industry.

Rob served as the LHMA president for 15 years. Throughout his tenure, Rob pioneered the annual Trumpeter Award and Heart of Hospitality Award, restructured membership to include monthly lunches and secured automatic Texas Hotel & Lodging Association membership for all hotels partnered with Lubbock’s Convention & Visitors Bureau -- Visit Lubbock. The association is grateful to Rob for his leadership and dedication to Lubbock’s hospitality industry.

Teck will work alongside the LHMA board of directors and hospitality professionals across the city to strengthen and promote area hotel and lodging businesses in Lubbock. Throughout his career, Teck has lead sales departments across twenty properties throughout the United States. He also served on the board of directors for the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve the Lubbock hospitality community,” said Matt Teck, vice president of sales & revenue Strategy at TAJ Hospitality Management. “Our industry has been through tumultuous times the last couple years, but it’s time to set our sights on the future. I am optimistic that the best days are ahead.”

About Lubbock Hotel Motel Association

The Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA) is a group of hospitality leaders dedicated to our industry and our community. The LHMA has a working relationship with the Texas Hotel and Lodging Association, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, the Lubbock Visitors Bureau, and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. By working closely with these organizations, we are able to reach more individuals and have a bigger impact.

