Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lubbock Hotel Motel Association Elects New President

The Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA) is pleased to announce the election of a new...
The Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA) is pleased to announce the election of a new president, Matt Teck.(Lubbock Hotel Motel Association)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Lubbock Hotel Motel Association

(LUBBOCK, TX) - The Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA) is pleased to announce the election of a new president, Matt Teck. This special election was held after the announcement that former President, Rob Meyer, would be retiring from the hotel industry.

Rob served as the LHMA president for 15 years. Throughout his tenure, Rob pioneered the annual Trumpeter Award and Heart of Hospitality Award, restructured membership to include monthly lunches and secured automatic Texas Hotel & Lodging Association membership for all hotels partnered with Lubbock’s Convention & Visitors Bureau -- Visit Lubbock. The association is grateful to Rob for his leadership and dedication to Lubbock’s hospitality industry.

Teck will work alongside the LHMA board of directors and hospitality professionals across the city to strengthen and promote area hotel and lodging businesses in Lubbock. Throughout his career, Teck has lead sales departments across twenty properties throughout the United States. He also served on the board of directors for the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve the Lubbock hospitality community,” said Matt Teck, vice president of sales & revenue Strategy at TAJ Hospitality Management. “Our industry has been through tumultuous times the last couple years, but it’s time to set our sights on the future. I am optimistic that the best days are ahead.”

About Lubbock Hotel Motel Association

The Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA) is a group of hospitality leaders dedicated to our industry and our community. The LHMA has a working relationship with the Texas Hotel and Lodging Association, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, the Lubbock Visitors Bureau, and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. By working closely with these organizations, we are able to reach more individuals and have a bigger impact.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two pickup trucks on Avenue Q and...
Crash between two pickup trucks results in serious injuries
Source: KCBD Video
Lamesa man dies in Saturday morning crash
An investigation is underway into an incident involving a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy who...
LSO Deputy involved in rollover Sunday night
Castillo Jerardo Mugshot
Man involved in two-pickup crash charged with intoxication assault
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 6 for Monday, June 20
KCBD Weather at 6 for Monday, June 20
The Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival welcomes Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billy...
Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival Announces Concert Headliner Billy Dean
Doppler indicates storms in eastern New Mexico continuing into the northwest counties. That’s...
Chance for showers in northwest counties
Ira Davis, owner of ID Art, started painting for therapy in between surgeries after he was...
Lubbock artist diagnosed with leukemia paints for therapy