Nathan Grassie indicted, accused of sexually abusing child over course of a decade
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted Nathan Grassie of Lubbock on Tuesday. Grassie is accused of sexually abusing a child over the course of a decade.
The 46-year-old faces two charges:
- Continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.
- Child indecency with sexual contact
Court documents say the abuse began when the child was 10 years old and continued until the child was 18 years old.
