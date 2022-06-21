Local Listings
Nathan Grassie indicted, accused of sexually abusing child over course of a decade

A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly a decade.
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly a decade.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted Nathan Grassie of Lubbock on Tuesday. Grassie is accused of sexually abusing a child over the course of a decade.

The 46-year-old faces two charges:

  • Continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.
  • Child indecency with sexual contact

Court documents say the abuse began when the child was 10 years old and continued until the child was 18 years old.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing child for a decade

Source: KCBD Video
