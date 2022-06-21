Nathan Grassie indicted, accused of sexually abusing child over course of a decade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted Nathan Grassie of Lubbock on Tuesday. Grassie is accused of sexually abusing a child over the course of a decade.

The 46-year-old faces two charges:

Continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

Child indecency with sexual contact

Court documents say the abuse began when the child was 10 years old and continued until the child was 18 years old.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing child for a decade

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.