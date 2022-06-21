Slight chance of rain, flash flooding in New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances continue to be low over the South Plains. A few showers could occur in the northwest communities over the next few hours, but most of the rain will remain in New Mexico.

Heavy Monsoon rains will be likely for most of New Mexico over the next three days. Heavy rain, plus burn scars will increase the potential for some flash flooding in that state.

If you travel to New Mexico, keep up to date on storms chances and remember that water will rise rapidly in streams and rivers when it occurs in the mountains.

As for our rain chances on the South Plains, the best chance will come late this weekend into early next week.

A cold front will move in late Saturday and on Sunday and temps could be from 5 to 10 degrees lower for all of the region.

That front could lead to some showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday.

As for our temperatures, they will climb as the moisture moves west into New Mexico. Afternoon highs will likely climb to near 100 degrees by Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

