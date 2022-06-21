Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Slight chance of rain, flash flooding in New Mexico

Rain chances continue to be low over the South Plains. A few showers could occur in the...
Rain chances continue to be low over the South Plains. A few showers could occur in the northwest communities over the next few hours, but most of the rain will remain in New Mexico.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances continue to be low over the South Plains. A few showers could occur in the northwest communities over the next few hours, but most of the rain will remain in New Mexico.

Heavy Monsoon rains will be likely for most of New Mexico over the next three days. Heavy rain, plus burn scars will increase the potential for some flash flooding in that state.

If you travel to New Mexico, keep up to date on storms chances and remember that water will rise rapidly in streams and rivers when it occurs in the mountains.

As for our rain chances on the South Plains, the best chance will come late this weekend into early next week.

A cold front will move in late Saturday and on Sunday and temps could be from 5 to 10 degrees lower for all of the region.

That front could lead to some showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday.

As for our temperatures, they will climb as the moisture moves west into New Mexico. Afternoon highs will likely climb to near 100 degrees by Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
Lamesa man dies in Saturday morning crash
Castillo Jerardo Mugshot
Man involved in two-pickup crash charged with intoxication assault
An investigation is underway into an incident involving a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy who...
LSO Deputy involved in rollover Sunday night
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two pickup trucks on Avenue Q and...
Crash between two pickup trucks results in serious injuries

Latest News

The Summer Solstice, this morning, is recognized as the official start of Summer.
Summer Solstice brings Summer heat
Good Day Lubbock Weather - 6/21/22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, June 21, 2022
KCBD Weather at 6 for Monday, June 20
KCBD Weather at 6 for Monday, June 20
Doppler indicates storms in eastern New Mexico continuing into the northwest counties. That’s...
Chance for showers in northwest counties