Texas Tech’s Zahafi named semifinalist for Bowerman Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The NCAA 800m champion, Moad Zahafi, has been named a semifinalist for The Bowerman Award, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

Zahafi becomes the second Red Raider behind Divine Oduduru to be named a semifinalist – Oduduru went on to be a finalist in 2019. The Bowerman Advisory Board will select three finalists which will be announced next Tuesday, June 28.

Hailing from Casablanca, Morocco, Zahafi competed in the 800m at five different meets this past outdoor season, clocking in three NCAA all-time top 10 marks. He set the world lead and a personal best at the Tom Jones Memorial running a 1:43.69. He held that global top mark from April 16 to June 14.

Earlier in the week, Zahafi was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Mountain Region Track Athlete of the Year. His next race will be at next month’s World Championships in Eugene, Ore., as he represents Morocco.

