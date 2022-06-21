United Family to launch week-long health initiative with prizes

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, June 22, The United Family will launch a company-wide, health-focused event called “Road Trip to Your Health.” This will be a week full of health and fun where guests can win prizes, gain bonus rewards and explore how food choices can have a significant impact on their well-being.

Guests at United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos will have the opportunity to participate in various challenges like digital trivia questions, interacting on social media, tracking down secret codes and more for an opportunity to win a $1,500 store gift card. One winner will be selected for each of the four United Family retail banners.

Not only will guests receive entries for the $1,500 gift card by completing the special challenges, they will also earn bonus rewards for their rewards accounts. These can be used for things like the up to a $1 off gas discount at United Express fuel stations.

“Road Trip to Your Health” will be highlighted with company-wide health fairs at 20 locations on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The locations in the Lubbock include:

Market Street at 4425 19th St.

Market Street at 3405 50th St.

United at 11310 Slide Rd.

At these fairs, United Family stores will offer special health screenings along with educational booths. In select locations, guests will even be able to interact with healthcare partners and get important information about their health.

“Once guests sign up for our ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ program, they will be able to participate in dozens of fun activities around the store that will not only educate them on some of the incredible services we provide, but also how food can do your body good,” said Brenda Garcia, the health and wellness manager and registered dietitian for The United Family. “Not only do we hope guests enjoy all of the fun we have stashed around the store, but we hope they also take advantage of the special health fairs on June 25.”

Guests can sign up for and find more information about “Road Trip to Your Health” by using the following links:

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by The United Family.