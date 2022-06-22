Bomb squad called to remove fire starters from storage unit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police were called to investigate what was believed to be a possible explosive device found in a storage unit at 34th and Ave. Q just after Noon on Wednesday.

While investigating, police learned the suspected dynamite was actually fire starters.

The bomb squad responded to remove the fire starters.

Police say there is no ongoing public safety concern.

Lubbock Police, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Lubbock Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

