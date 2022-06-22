Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in South Lubbock

The SWAT team and negotiators spent more than two hours trying to talk down someone suffering a mental health crisis

The person is currently at the hospital getting evaluated

More details here: Suspect in custody after SWAT callout, police negotiation at 84th & V

$25 million project to rebuild roadway on 19th Street starts this week

Major roadwork is set to start on 19th Street Thursday

The $25.69 million project includes rebuilding portions of the road, updating the drainage system and lighting and a shared use paths for bikes and pedestrians

Read more here: Major roadwork starts on 19th Street this week for $25.69 million TxDOT project

New details released on Uvalde school shooting response

The head of DPS says enough officers arrived within three minutes of the Uvalde shooting shooting, but instead they waited more than an hour for a key to arrive

Investigators now believe the doors were never locked

Follow the latest on the investigation here: Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on

Senate advances gun bill

The Senate voted to advance a gun safety bill to debate and possibly a final vote later this week

The bill enhances background checks for people between the ages of 18 and 21, contains tougher penalties for gun trafficking and expands money for mental health

Read more here: Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.