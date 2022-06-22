Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in South Lubbock

$25 million project to rebuild roadway on 19th Street starts this week

New details released on Uvalde school shooting response

  • The head of DPS says enough officers arrived within three minutes of the Uvalde shooting shooting, but instead they waited more than an hour for a key to arrive
  • Investigators now believe the doors were never locked
  • Follow the latest on the investigation here: Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on

Senate advances gun bill

  • The Senate voted to advance a gun safety bill to debate and possibly a final vote later this week
  • The bill enhances background checks for people between the ages of 18 and 21, contains tougher penalties for gun trafficking and expands money for mental health
  • Read more here: Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

