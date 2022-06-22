Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Garcia to lead Coronado High School softball program

The Lubbock ISD Athletics Department announced today the hiring of Monique Garcia as the new...
The Lubbock ISD Athletics Department announced today the hiring of Monique Garcia as the new head coach of the Lady Mustang softball program at Coronado High School.(LISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Lubbock ISD

The Lubbock ISD Athletics Department announced today the hiring of Monique Garcia as the new head coach of the Lady Mustang softball program at Coronado High School.

Garcia is returning home to Lubbock after a brief coaching stint in Colorado. She most recently coached at Sandcreek High School (Colorado) and Floydada High School. She is a graduate of Lubbock Christian University and had a successful collegiate playing career, earning the Lone Star Conference Player of the Week five times and earning spots on the All Lone Star Conference team in 2017 and 2018.

Garcia is also an alumna of Coronado, participating in the Lady Mustang softball program in 2013 and 2014. She currently holds 14 single-season softball records at Coronado, including strikeouts, wins, innings pitched, and shutouts. She led the Lady Mustangs to the 2014 state tournament, earning Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) 5A All-State, TGCA 4A/5A Player of the Year, Texas Sports Writers Association Honorable Mention All-State, Lone Star Varsity Super Softball Team Player of the Year, and District 2-5A Most Valuable Player designations.

Garcia replaces Nancy Picken, who has recently stepped away from coaching.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person...
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout, police negotiation at 84th & V
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly a decade.
Nathan Grassie indicted, accused of sexually abusing child over course of a decade
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says

Latest News

Air Raiders will be competing in the Wichita Regional at Koch Arena from July 22-25.
Tech alumni-based squad accepted into TBT’s 64-team field
PBA Bowling: Professional bowler from Lackawanna
PBA Bowling: Professional bowler from Lackawanna
Levelland has named former Red Raider and LCU basketball player Parker Hicks as the Lobos new...
Levelland names Parker Hicks as Lobos Boys Basketball Coach
Moad Zahafi, TTU
Texas Tech’s Zahafi named semifinalist for Bowerman Award