Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Goats ‘in custody’ after leading Lubbock Police on chase

By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police were called to help wrangle two goats who were running in and out of traffic near 50th and I-27 Wednesday morning.

Employees from Tractor Supply, LP&L workers, Lubbock police officers and citizens worked to capture the two escapees.

It is unclear where the goats came from.

Both goats were taken into custody and booked into the Lubbock Animal Shelter. Neither were injured in the chase.

If anyone knows the owners of the goats, they’re urged to contact the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

Escaped goats caught in Lubbock
Escaped goats caught in Lubbock(KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person...
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout, police negotiation at 84th & V
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly a decade.
Nathan Grassie indicted, accused of sexually abusing child over course of a decade
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says

Latest News

Escaped goats in Lubbock
Goats captured after police chase in Lubbock
The heat will continue over the South Plains into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will...
High temps up to 100, cooler next week
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured on June 22, 2022 in a single-vehicle crash at 130th...
Motorcycle rider severely injured in South Lubbock crash
Cal Ripken Texas State Baseball Tournament will be at the Oxy Sports Complex and the Golden...
Levelland hosting Cal Ripken baseball tournament, Golden Spread classic, June 23-25