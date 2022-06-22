Goats ‘in custody’ after leading Lubbock Police on chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police were called to help wrangle two goats who were running in and out of traffic near 50th and I-27 Wednesday morning.

Employees from Tractor Supply, LP&L workers, Lubbock police officers and citizens worked to capture the two escapees.

It is unclear where the goats came from.

Both goats were taken into custody and booked into the Lubbock Animal Shelter. Neither were injured in the chase.

If anyone knows the owners of the goats, they’re urged to contact the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

Escaped goats caught in Lubbock (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

