High temps up to 100, cooler next week

The heat will continue over the South Plains into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will range from 95-100 degrees over the area and could exceed the century mark along and off of the Caprock.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The heat will continue over the South Plains into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will range from 95-100 degrees over the area and could exceed the century mark along and off of the Caprock.

Winds will remain from the south and even from the southwest on Thursday and Friday helping to heat the air over west Texas.

By Saturday night cooler air will move into our area from the Panhandle and could lead to some showers and storms on Sunday. The chances of rain will continue into next week in the wake of the front.

Currently, rain chances are in the 20% category, but will decrease by Wednesday.

Temps will return to the 80s by Sunday and they will also remain in the 80s through Wednesday of next week.

A reminder that if you’re traveling to New Mexico through the weekend there could be some areas with flash flooding potential due to rain chances.

Greatest threat will be in areas where forest fires have occurred.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

