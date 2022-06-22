KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tuxedo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tuxedo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old pit-shepherd mix who has been at the shelter for two months and is ready for his forever home.

Staff says he’s very easy going, loves to chill and only does well with female dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sweetness.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.