Lady Raiders sign NJCAA All-American Emilia ‘JoJo’ Nworie

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The top-rated junior college player in the nation, Emilia “Jojo” Nworie has signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Krista Gerlich and the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, Texas Tech announced Wednesday.

A 2022 NJCAA All-America selection, Nworie helped lead the College of Southern Idaho to a 30-3 mark a season ago. CSI also won the Scenic West Athletic Conference title, the Region 18 title and made it to the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock.

A native of Lagos Nigeria, she scored 12.6 points, grabbed 8.1 rebounds and added 1.9 blocks a season ago.

The post shot nearly 50 percent (163-of-328, 49.7 percent) from the floor and scored nearly 500 points (417) in 33 games. She had nine double-doubles, five 20-point outings and 12 games with at least 10 rebounds.

Back on Feb. 19 at the College of Southern Nevada, Nworie recorded one of the best performances of the season, when she scored 21 points and grabbed an impressive 24 rebounds. The forward shot 7-for-8 from the line and added three steals and a pair of assists.

Other impressive outings included a 25-point, 17 rebound performance against Central Arizona College on Dec. 20, and a 30-point double-double against Utah State Eastern back on Feb. 2.

Nworie will have three years of eligibility left and will join the Lady Raiders during the summer workout phase.

COACH SPEAK (HC KRISTA GERLICH):

“JoJo is the perfect piece to complete our roster. She has great size, length and athleticism. She can really run the floor, protect the rim and her footwork is elite. We love her work ethic and goals that she has set for herself. JoJo is a great addition to our post unit and a huge sign for us. We are excited to coach her and for Lady Raider Nation to meet her.”

