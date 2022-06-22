Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Levelland hosting Cal Ripken baseball tournament, Golden Spread classic, June 23-25

Cal Ripken Texas State Baseball Tournament will be at the Oxy Sports Complex and the Golden...
Cal Ripken Texas State Baseball Tournament will be at the Oxy Sports Complex and the Golden Spread Classic Steer & Heifer Show will be at the Mallet Event Center and Arena on June 23-25, 2022.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by City of Levelland

Cal Ripken Texas State Baseball Tournament will be at the Oxy Sports Complex and the Golden Spread Classic Steer & Heifer Show will be at the Mallet Event Center and Arena on June 23-25, 2022.

The tournament will feature nine teams in both the Minor and Major league divisions with teams from Oklahoma and Texas. Admission is $5 a day or $20 for the entire tournament with gates opening one hour before the first pitch each day. Games will start at 1:00pm on Thursday and Saturday and 4:00pm on Friday.

The Golden Spread Classic has been held every year since 1985 and Levelland has hosted it since 2012. The show is held on the South Plains to give exhibitors a chance to exhibit their beef cattle projects. Bryan Reynolds, event organizer, expects over 600 head of cattle with more exhibitors able to enter on site. The Mini Hereford Heifer and Steer Show begins at 1:30pm on Friday June 24 and the Prospect Steer Show starts at 7:30am on Saturday, June 25. The public is welcome to watch youth show and shop at the vendor show at no charge. Brackets can be found on Levelland Youth Baseball Facebook Page.

Both events will bring approximately 4,000 guests to Levelland and the area. Per the Office of the Governor Economic Development and Tourism, a guest coming to Levelland will spend an average of $127 if they stay overnight. These two events will generate over $500,000 economic impact for Levelland and the South Plains.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person...
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout, police negotiation at 84th & V
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly a decade.
Nathan Grassie indicted, accused of sexually abusing child over course of a decade
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says

Latest News

These green bags full of produce items are part of the SPFB food boxes.
South Plains Food Bank extends operating hours to accommodate work schedules
Source: KCBD Video
South Plains Food Bank extends hours
Vitalant is hosting a giveaway for donors to possibly win one of three $3,000 prepaid gift cards.
Vitalant giving away $3,000 gift cards to blood donors
WATCH: LBK Juneteenth Celebration
WATCH: Lubbock Juneteenth Celebration to continue today