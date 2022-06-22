Levelland hosting Cal Ripken baseball tournament, Golden Spread classic, June 23-25

Provided by City of Levelland

Cal Ripken Texas State Baseball Tournament will be at the Oxy Sports Complex and the Golden Spread Classic Steer & Heifer Show will be at the Mallet Event Center and Arena on June 23-25, 2022.

The tournament will feature nine teams in both the Minor and Major league divisions with teams from Oklahoma and Texas. Admission is $5 a day or $20 for the entire tournament with gates opening one hour before the first pitch each day. Games will start at 1:00pm on Thursday and Saturday and 4:00pm on Friday.

The Golden Spread Classic has been held every year since 1985 and Levelland has hosted it since 2012. The show is held on the South Plains to give exhibitors a chance to exhibit their beef cattle projects. Bryan Reynolds, event organizer, expects over 600 head of cattle with more exhibitors able to enter on site. The Mini Hereford Heifer and Steer Show begins at 1:30pm on Friday June 24 and the Prospect Steer Show starts at 7:30am on Saturday, June 25. The public is welcome to watch youth show and shop at the vendor show at no charge. Brackets can be found on Levelland Youth Baseball Facebook Page.

Both events will bring approximately 4,000 guests to Levelland and the area. Per the Office of the Governor Economic Development and Tourism, a guest coming to Levelland will spend an average of $127 if they stay overnight. These two events will generate over $500,000 economic impact for Levelland and the South Plains.

