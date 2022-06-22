Local Listings
Levelland names Parker Hicks as Lobos Boys Basketball Coach

By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland has named former Red Raider and LCU basketball player Parker Hicks as the Lobos new Boys Basketball Coach.

Hicks just finished up two sensational seasons with the LCU Chaps.

It’s been a busy time for Hicks: he just married LCU/Nazareth Star Allie Schulte, announced he was playing for the Air Raiders in the TBT in late July and now will be coaching Levelland Lobo Boys Basketball.

Great hire for Levelland!

