Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lubbock Boys & Girls Club hosting 29th Annual Jr. Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 21

Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock
Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Lubbock Boys & Girls Club

The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club is holding its 29th Annual Jr. Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 21st at Meadowbrook Golf Course located at 601 Municipal Drive.

Tee times will begin at 9:00 AM. The age divisions are as follows: 9 & Under, 10-12, 13-14 and 15-17. The tournament is open to boys and girls and they will compete in the same age divisions.

Trophies will be awarded 1st through 3rd places in each age division with prizes given for the Closest to the Pin and the Longest Drive.

Entry fee is $25.00 and registration deadline is Monday, July 18th. Boys & Girls Club members can play at no charge with a current membership.

All golfers will receive lunch, T-shirt and a goody bag. There will also be a putting contest for each age division as well as drawings for prizes.

You can register at the John Wilson Boys & Girls Club located at 3221 59th Street or mail registration form to P.O. Box 94163, Lubbock, Tx. 79493. For more information please call the Administrative office at 806-792-2880 or check on the website at www.lubbockbgc.org.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person...
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout, police negotiation at 84th & V
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly a decade.
Nathan Grassie indicted, accused of sexually abusing child over course of a decade
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says

Latest News

Cal Ripken Texas State Baseball Tournament will be at the Oxy Sports Complex and the Golden...
Levelland hosting Cal Ripken baseball tournament, Golden Spread classic, June 23-25
These green bags full of produce items are part of the SPFB food boxes.
South Plains Food Bank extends operating hours to accommodate work schedules
Source: KCBD Video
South Plains Food Bank extends hours
Vitalant is hosting a giveaway for donors to possibly win one of three $3,000 prepaid gift cards.
Vitalant giving away $3,000 gift cards to blood donors