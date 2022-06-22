Major roadwork starts on 19th Street this week for $25.69 million TxDOT project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Before the City of Lubbock takes ownership of 19th Street within city limits in 2025, TxDOT is giving it a makeover. This week, the state will start rebuilding the roadway and updating its features.

The $25.69 million project rehabilitation project will make improvements to 19th Street from Memphis Avenue to just east of I-27. It will take three years to complete, but the work will be done in phases. Road crews will start on the first phase Thursday, from I-27 to Avenue Q.

Dianah Ascencio, public information officer for TxDOT, says the project includes resurfacing portions of the road, updating the drainage system, traffic signals and lighting, and more.

“We’re adding sidewalks. There’s going to be a shared use path, so bikes as well as pedestrians can use it. We’re very excited about this project, but it is a lengthy project,” she said.

As road crews complete the project, Ascencio says TxDOT is asking drivers and pedestrians for patience. 19th Street is also US Highway 62 and State Highway 114, so she says the project is along one of the busiest roads in Lubbock. She says that’s why it won’t shut down completely.

“We are going to have some lane closures. Motorists can at least look forward to that we’re not going to close the entire length of the project down at one time. We are doing the work in phases,” she said.

TxDOT will start work on the inside lanes, pushing traffic to one lane in each direction. The speed limit will also drop 10 miles an hour. Ascencio says it’s important that drivers slow down and stay alert.

“Pay attention to the fact that you’re entering a work zone because things in work zones can change from day to day. We want the drivers to be safe, as well as our workers out in the construction zone,” she said.

Ascencio says pedestrians should only use crosswalks and avoid cutting through a work zone.

While the work is set to start Thursday, road crews may start setting up traffic barriers even sooner. TxDOT says the project should be done in 2025.

