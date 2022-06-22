Local Listings
Motorcycle rider severely injured in South Lubbock crash

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured on June 22, 2022 in a single-vehicle crash at 130th (FM 1585) and Indiana Ave.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are responding to a motorcycle crash at 130th and Indiana Ave.

The crash was called in at 3:59 p.m.

Officials with the police desk say the rider has serious injuries.

No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Some roadways may be redirected or blocked to through traffic.

