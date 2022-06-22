Motorcycle rider severely injured in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are responding to a motorcycle crash at 130th and Indiana Ave.

The crash was called in at 3:59 p.m.

Officials with the police desk say the rider has serious injuries.

No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Some roadways may be redirected or blocked to through traffic.

