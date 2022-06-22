Local Listings
Nearby homes evacuated as Lubbock police negotiate with suicidal person at 84th & V

Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person...
Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person barricaded in a home around 84th Street and Avenue V.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person barricaded in a home around 84th Street and Avenue V.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

SWAT team and negotiators are on scene.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person barricaded in a home around 84th Street and Avenue V.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

