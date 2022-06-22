Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

PBA 50 Senior Open at South Plains Lanes

By Zach Fox
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Jurek is in the final four in the U.S. Open in Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is no secret that sports unify people in many ways, even beyond the game itself. Many also build teamwork skills and strategic thinking.

For one sport that can be so solo, if you step out of the game long enough, you begin to really look back and miss those around you. For one professional bowler, he’s learned to dodge the gutterballs life throws his way and just takes it one frame at a time.

Last Saturday from 9 until 12, the bowlers practiced and were able to gather and socialize with one another. For one bowler, after a three-year hiatus taking care of his mother, he’s finally back to the sport he calls home.

It is like the Julliard of bowling - the PBA 50 Senior Open.

It is taking place in Lubbock for the second time at South Plains Lanes.

A casual game of 300 pins or bust, leaving the stakes higher than ever. A game, yes, but a game between friends and plenty of them. That goes for multi-PBA champion Jack Jurek. He is back after his three-year hiatus.

“A lot of these guys kind of become your second family. That was probably one of the things I did miss the most. Just missed being with the guys,” said Jurek.

For the past three years, he was in New York caring for his mother.

“It was just no way to combine the two to take care of her and try and bowl at the same time, there was no way to do it. So, she passed away last November unfortunately. And it took a little time to get things adjusted.”

He also caught a mild case of COVID in the following year, then had a thumb injury after that, which left Jack only to look back on his playing career.

“I was starting to wonder if I was meant to come back and bowl the way things were going.”

But he did, nonetheless. He is now on his second tournament back on the PBA 50 tour. Despite being from New York, Jack knows a little bit about West Texas as he spent his first four years at West Texas A&M in Canyon before his bowling career.

“Just the atmosphere, the experience, the travel and practice. The guys I got to meet and bowl with, all kind of was a huge stepping stone trying to turn professional. So to be back here, this area of the country always will be very special to me…nobody can take away what I gained from that.”

Jack’s play on and off the bowling lanes signifies the huge heart he carries with him through every journey - batteling adversity beyond measure and has become a beacon of inspiration to many.

“I know growing up watching it, I looked up to guys like Dick Weber, they were my inspiration to want to be a bowler. I’d always hope at some point I could be that for someone else.”

Jack is back, off to try and win his 5th PBA Major with a full circle moment back in West Texas.

The PBA 50 Senior continues through Wednesday, June 22.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person...
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout, police negotiation at 84th & V
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly a decade.
Nathan Grassie indicted, accused of sexually abusing child over course of a decade
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says

Latest News

The top-rated junior college player in the nation, Emilia “Jojo” Nworie has signed her National...
Lady Raiders sign NJCAA All-American Emilia ‘JoJo’ Nworie
Jack Jurek
PBA 50 Senior Open Starts Saturday at South Plains Lanes
Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock
Lubbock Boys & Girls Club hosting 29th Annual Jr. Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 21
The Lubbock ISD Athletics Department announced today the hiring of Monique Garcia as the new...
Garcia to lead Coronado High School softball program