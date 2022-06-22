Summer heat now, summer showers later

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When it comes to local weather, it’s more of the same. For a while. A change is on the horizon.

Once again, today will be a near repeat of yesterday. This afternoon will be partly cloudy and hot. Winds will become a bit breezy late in the afternoon. Highs will range from near 90 in the northwest to just above 100 degrees in the east.

There is a very low chance of a stray storm in the area. I don’t expect measurable rain.

Tonight’s weather will be a near repeat of the night before. It will be mostly fair, the early evening breeze will die down, and temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s.

There will be little change the next three days. Thursday through Saturday will be mostly sunny. The breeze will occasionally pick up to about 10 to 20 mph. Each day will be a tad hotter. Lubbock area temperatures will peak in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

I do have a bit of good news concerning our next chance of rain. Data this morning is more supportive of storms, showers, and rain, Sunday through Tuesday.

Monsoon rains, some heavy, are likely to continue over central and western New Mexico through at least the end of the work week.

Flood Watches remain across the western and central areas of the state. This includes the Ruidoso and Cloudcroft areas in the Sacramento Mountains. If you will be traveling in New Mexico, keep up with the latest forecast and potential watches and warnings.

Keep in mind, rain at a distance may cause streams, and even dry stream beds, near you to quickly flood. Be alert. Be weather aware.

