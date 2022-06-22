Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door

A woman in Kentucky was startled when a 3-foot snake was hanging out in the wreath on her front door. (Source: WPSD, MARA JO THOMAS, CNN)
By Jasmine Youngblood
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ky. (WPSD) – A woman in Kentucky was startled when a 3-foot snake was hanging out in a decoration on her front door.

“It bit me before I ever saw it, but I knew instantly that it did bite me,” Mara Jo Thomas explained.

Thomas raced to the hospital because she didn’t know if it was venomous.

Sgt. Daniel Richardson with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the probability of getting bitten by a venomous snake in western Kentucky is unlikely.

He said it is common for snakes to find somewhere cool to hide to beat the heat.

“It would be hard to keep them away, but you can limit the places they have access to. They’ll find lots of places that you wouldn’t expect them to be in this kind of heat,” Richardson explained.

Thomas said she’s removing the decorations from her front door and will pay extra close attention when she goes outside.

“I’m definitely going to take a double look before I walk outside,” Thomas said.

She posted a photo of the snake on social media, and many people said they believe the reptile was likely a chicken snake.

Copyright 2022 WPSD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person...
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout, police negotiation at 84th & V
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly a decade.
Nathan Grassie indicted, accused of sexually abusing child over course of a decade
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
FILE - A sign indicating a "Medical Facility Quiet Zone" is displayed outside the Jackson...
‘Heightened alert’: Abortion providers brace for ruling
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood