Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

2 group home employees charged after pouring boiling water on patient with disabilities, police say

Police said video from inside the group home shows 21-year-old Dakerria Hall and 22-year-old Kevin Franklin pour boiling water on the victim. (Source: WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two employees of a group home in Alabama were arrested Tuesday after police said they poured boiling water on a patient.

Chickasaw police said the 52-year-old patient has mental and physical disabilities. He is being treated at a hospital for second-degree burns.

An employee with Nobles Group Homes told WALA that the alleged abuse was “all a hoax” and denied anything happened. However, police tell a much different story.

Captain Tommie McDuffie with the Chickasaw Police Department said surveillance video from inside the group home shows 21-year-old Dakerria Hall and 22-year-old Kevin Franklin pour boiling water on the victim.

“We have evidence to prove that they abused one of the residents inside of the home,” McDuffie said. “After an interview, those two were arrested and charged with abuse of a protected person.”

McDuffie also said the victim is unable to care for himself due to his disabilities.

“When you have somebody that can’t take care of themselves mentally or physically, and for someone to intentionally do harm to them, I think it’s outrageous,” McDuffie said.

Nobles Group Homes is owned by an independent contractor and licensed by the Intellectual Disabilities Division of Alabama’s Department of Mental Health.

Both Hall and Franklin have bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured on June 22, 2022 in a single-vehicle crash at 130th...
Motorcycle rider severely injured in South Lubbock crash
Escaped goats caught in Lubbock
Goats ‘in custody’ after leading Lubbock Police on chase
Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person...
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout, police negotiation at 84th & V
Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies, Lubbock police, Wolfforth police and EMS are at 18th and Quaker...
Juvenile arrested after police chase ends in crash at 18th and Quaker
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says

Latest News

Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Offshore wind boosted as Biden, East Coast governors team up
This still image is taken from Eric Greitens’ campaign commercial in which he said he’s hunting...
Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says
An attack on an Uber driver was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam
FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building...
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse