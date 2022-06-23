City of Hobbs issues warning about scam calls

Provided by City of Hobbs

The City of Hobbs issues a warning to members of the public of a phone call scam involving impersonators of the City of Hobbs requesting payment of charges to be made over the phone.

The perpetrator(s) is/are cold-calling individuals stating they owe over $3,000, a charge from Amazon, which they are trying to collect. The phone number appears on caller ID as City of Hobbs with the office line of (575) 397-9226.

This is in no way approved by the City of Hobbs nor done on our behalf. This organization and any department will never call a resident or business to request money or past due charges in any way. If you receive such a phone call, please hang up without giving any personal information and report it to the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265.

