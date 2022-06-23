Highs near 100, cooler this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat coming to the South Plains Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs will likely hit 100 degrees or higher Friday and Saturday.

For folks along and east of the Caprock the highs may range from 100-105 degrees both days.

There is a big change coming by Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday. A strong cold front, for mid-June, will roll into the region dropping temps an average of 10 degrees.

That front will move into the Panhandle Saturday and could be into the South Plains by late afternoon or at least the evening on Saturday.

Along and behind the cold front there will be a chance of showers and storms late Saturday and Sunday.

As to where the rain may fall will depend, in part, on the position of the cold front Sunday.

I expect afternoon highs in the 80s from Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

Along with the cool down there may be a chance of showers and storms over portions of the region from Sunday to Wednesday.

