LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next several afternoons it may feel like it is hot enough to fry an egg on a sidewalk. It will be hot, but not that hot. The period also will be mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and dry.

High temperatures today will be about five degrees above the June 23 average. For Lubbock, the average high is 93°, the record high 107° in 1980.

High temperatures today will be about five degrees above the June 23 average. For Lubbock, the average high is 93°, the record high 107° in 1980. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will peak near 100°.

A change in the weather pattern will follow. It will mean less heat and a chance of rain for the KCBD viewing area. We are anticipating highs in the 80s with at least a slight chance of storms, showers, and rain Sunday into Wednesday.

Watch for updates here, on-air on both KCBD NewsChannel11 and Fox34, and in our KCBD Weather App. It is free from your app store.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. It is directly responsible for or contributes to hundreds of deaths each year. Heat can be very taxing on the body. Heat related illnesses can occur with even a short period of exposure. Everyone can be vulnerable to heat.

This year so far six children have died in hot cars. Three of the deaths were in Texas.

It is NEVER safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet unattended in a car. If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes!

Everyone should avoid strenuous activity during the afternoon and early evening. People who work outside should be especially cautious. Your body’s ability to deal with hot weather diminishes each day the heat wave continues.

For more heat safety tips, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.