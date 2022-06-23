Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lightning strike kills woman, 2 dogs in Southern California

Southern Californians were disturbed by what happened to a woman, whose body was found Wednesday. (Source: KCAL/ KCBS/Twitter@LOUIE_44/CNN)
By JOHN ANTCZAK
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say a woman and two dogs found dead on a path were struck by lightning.

A sheriff’s official says the bodies were found Wednesday morning along the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera.

Thunderstorms with lightning and downpours began rumbling across Southern California before dawn as a low-pressure system off the coast pulls monsoonal moisture into the region.

The National Weather Service says the weather will become calmer on Thursday and then return to more typical June conditions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured on June 22, 2022 in a single-vehicle crash at 130th...
Motorcycle rider severely injured in South Lubbock crash
Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person...
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout, police negotiation at 84th & V
Escaped goats caught in Lubbock
Goats ‘in custody’ after leading Lubbock Police on chase
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
New Mexico State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tatum

Latest News

A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an...
Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket
Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Long COVID can affect children, study says
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Thursday morning top stories: LSO chase ends in crash
High temperatures today will be about five degrees above the June 23 average. For Lubbock, the...
Hot enough to fry an egg on a sidewalk?