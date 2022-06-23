LSO chase ends in crash at 18th and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies, Lubbock police, Wolfforth police and EMS are at 18th and Quaker after a juvenile involved in a high speed chase crashed into a utility pole early Thursday morning.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile hit a curb and went up a guy-wire, flipping the car over. The chase started around 5:30 a.m. and lasted about 10 minutes.

LSO reported during the chase, the driver was blowing through intersections and crossing major streets like Milwaukee and Frankford.

It’s unknown how many people were involved in the wreck, but law enforcement says there were only minor injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

