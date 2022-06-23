Lubbock pediatrician asks committee to expand mental health resources in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock pediatrician is asking the state legislature to invest more into the mental health care system in Texas.

Dr. Celeste Caballero spoke on behalf of the Texas Medical Association before the senate’s Committee to Protect All Texans on Wednesday.

She testified about C-PAN, the state’s Child Psychiatry Access Network, which connects front-line physicians with experts.

She described a father coming to her office with an adolescent who had a mental health complaint, after six pediatricians had turned down appointments, since the issue was related to mental health.

“I called C-PAN and within five minutes I was connected to a psychiatrist,” Dr. Caballero said. “I was able to give the details of the case, the psychiatrist gave me his opinions, his recommendations, and that moment, that day, that adolescent received the mental health care he needed.”

Senator Charles Perry thanked Dr. Caballero for her testimony about a program that “works.”

Chairman Robert Nichols said it’s a good report toward expanding C-PAN.

