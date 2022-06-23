Lubbock police, Lubbock Fire Rescue to compete in charity soccer game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Matadors semi-pro soccer team were back home Wednesday night hosting Temple. The Matadors won the game 4-0.

They’ll host Irving at 7:30 Saturday night and a win will make them eligible for post season play in their first season.

Before that game, Lubbock police and fire rescue will compete for charity with help from the Matadors. The first responders will play at 4:30 p.m.

For every ticket sold before the game, the Matadors will donate $2 to the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains.

For every ticket sold before the game, the Matadors will donate $2 to the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains. (Lubbock Matadors)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.