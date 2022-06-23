No explosives found after bomb threat at Lubbock Social Security Admin office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock law enforcement and the Lubbock Regional Bomb Squad responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Lubbock Social Security Administration building late Thursday morning.

The office, located in West Lubbock north of 19th Street, was evacuated for a short time to allow the bomb squad to search the facility. No explosives were found.

The scene has been cleared and staff have been allowed re-entry.

The Lubbock Police Department tweeted the following update:

The Lubbock Police Department Bomb Squad, along with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the Social Security Administration Office, located at 5825 16th Street, for reports of a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/pqoXe1v6vy — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) June 23, 2022

