Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

No explosives found after bomb threat at Lubbock Social Security Admin office

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock law enforcement and the Lubbock Regional Bomb Squad responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Lubbock Social Security Administration building late Thursday morning.

The office, located in West Lubbock north of 19th Street, was evacuated for a short time to allow the bomb squad to search the facility. No explosives were found.

The scene has been cleared and staff have been allowed re-entry.

The Lubbock Police Department tweeted the following update:

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured on June 22, 2022 in a single-vehicle crash at 130th...
Motorcycle rider severely injured in South Lubbock crash
Escaped goats caught in Lubbock
Goats ‘in custody’ after leading Lubbock Police on chase
Lubbock police are evacuating residents from nearby homes as they deal with a suicidal person...
Suspect in custody after SWAT callout, police negotiation at 84th & V
Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies, Lubbock police, Wolfforth police and EMS are at 18th and Quaker...
Juvenile arrested after police chase ends in crash at 18th and Quaker
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says

Latest News

Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies, Lubbock police, Wolfforth police and EMS are at 18th and Quaker...
Juvenile arrested after police chase ends in crash at 18th and Quaker
KCBD News at Noon
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Thursday morning top stories: LSO chase ends in crash
High temperatures today will be about five degrees above the June 23 average. For Lubbock, the...
Hot enough to fry an egg on a sidewalk?