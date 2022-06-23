No explosives found after bomb threat at Lubbock Social Security Admin office
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock law enforcement and the Lubbock Regional Bomb Squad responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Lubbock Social Security Administration building late Thursday morning.
The office, located in West Lubbock north of 19th Street, was evacuated for a short time to allow the bomb squad to search the facility. No explosives were found.
The scene has been cleared and staff have been allowed re-entry.
The Lubbock Police Department tweeted the following update:
