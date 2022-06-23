Thursday morning top stories: LSO chase ends in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early-morning police chase ends in crash at 18th and Quaker

A juvenile crashed into a utility pole after a high-speed chase around 5:30 a.m.

The driver was reportedly blowing through intersections and crossing majors streets

Read more here: LSO chase ends in crash at 18th and Quaker

Motorcyclist injured in crash near 130th and Indiana

Police say no other vehicles were involved

The motorcyclist was seriously injured

More here: Motorcycle rider severely injured in South Lubbock crash

Uvalde CISD Police Chief placed on leave

The Uvalde School Police Chief is now on administrative leave

The district superintendent suspended Pete Arredondo as the investigation continues into the police response to the Robb Elementary shooting

Details here: Hearings on Uvalde shooting continue as school police chief put on leave

President Biden urges gas tax suspension for three months

The government tax on gasoline is 18 cents a gallon

Critics say the move would have very little impact on consumers

Read more here: Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.