Thursday morning top stories: LSO chase ends in crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early-morning police chase ends in crash at 18th and Quaker

  • A juvenile crashed into a utility pole after a high-speed chase around 5:30 a.m.
  • The driver was reportedly blowing through intersections and crossing majors streets
  • Read more here: LSO chase ends in crash at 18th and Quaker

Motorcyclist injured in crash near 130th and Indiana

Uvalde CISD Police Chief placed on leave

President Biden urges gas tax suspension for three months

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

