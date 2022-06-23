West Texas mourns death of Walk of Fame inductee Alvin Davis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas Walk of Fame inductee Alvin Davis has died.

Davis was born in Post.

He was a cowboy poet, historian, and sculptor. Davis was inducted into the West Texas Walk of Fame in 2003.

He was the founder of the National Cowboy Symposium here in Lubbock, which draws crowds of visitors from all over the country.

Davis died Tuesday night in his sleep.

We’ll update this story once memorial details have been released.

Davis was 94.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.