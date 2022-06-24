Local Listings
Covenant Health to host free summer program for middle schoolers

Covenant Health will host a free summer program called Covenant Ready, which will include...
Covenant Health will host a free summer program called Covenant Ready, which will include half-day programs for middle school students in grades 6-8 to explore health care.(Covenant Health)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Health will host a free summer program called Covenant Ready, which will include half-day programs for middle school students in grades 6-8 to explore health care.

With events from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 21, June 23, July 12 and July 14, there are several opportunities for students to spend their morning getting a glimpse of health care and get a jump start on picking their STEM track.

The morning will begin at Maxey Park and include a tour of the hospital, including the emergency department, radiology department, pharmacy and simulation unit. Participants will get to watch a pig lung demonstration, look at slides under a microscope, see an x-ray, check out emergency vehicles and much more!

Students will also get to learn about a wide variety of topics and have the opportunity to speak with health care professionals. This summer program can help middle school students begin to decide a STEM track they’re interested in.

There are still spots available for each date.

