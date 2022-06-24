Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Pedestrian killed in Thursday night crash
- A pedestrian died after being hit by a semi last night at East 76th and MLK
- The cause of the crash remains under investigation
- More: Pedestrian dies after hit by semi near East 76th and MLK
Senate passes gun safety bill
- The measure includes incentives for Red Flag laws and extra background check for 18 to 21-year-olds
- The bill is expected to pass the House
- Read more here: Setting gridlock aside, Congress set to OK gun violence bill
SCOTUS limits Miranda Rights
- The U.S. Supreme Court is limiting the ability to enforce Miranda Rights
- The Court ruled that suspects cannot sue police for civil damages if they are not warned about their right to remain silent
- Details here: Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations
