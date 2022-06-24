Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pedestrian killed in Thursday night crash

A pedestrian died after being hit by a semi last night at East 76th and MLK

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

More: Pedestrian dies after hit by semi near East 76th and MLK

Senate passes gun safety bill

The measure includes incentives for Red Flag laws and extra background check for 18 to 21-year-olds

The bill is expected to pass the House

Read more here: Setting gridlock aside, Congress set to OK gun violence bill

SCOTUS limits Miranda Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court is limiting the ability to enforce Miranda Rights

The Court ruled that suspects cannot sue police for civil damages if they are not warned about their right to remain silent

Details here: Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations

