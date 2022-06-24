Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says

According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet...
According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.(marchenko_family via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turn down the music!

A new law in Florida will allow police to give tickets to drivers whose music is too loud.

According to the new law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.

Violation of the law will be considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation. It’s unclear how much a ticket might cost.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies, Lubbock police, Wolfforth police and EMS are at 18th and Quaker...
Juvenile arrested after police chase ends in crash at 18th and Quaker
A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a semi late Thursday night.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in East Lubbock
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Ranchers are having to sell more cattle due to drought.
West Texas ranchers forced to sell cattle early as drought raises feed costs
Almost all the schools involved in the proposed settlement are for-profit colleges.
Settlement would forgive $6B for defrauded college students

Latest News

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its safe sleep guidelines for babies for the...
American Academy of Pediatrics updates safe sleep guidelines for babies
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Biden reacts to the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision overturning the right to abortion....
Biden: 'A sad day for the court and for the country'
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its safe sleep guidelines for babies for the...
American Academy of Pediatric updates safe sleep guidelines for babies
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul seeks to halt FDA order banning sales of its e-cigarettes in US