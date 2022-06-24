Local Listings
Kingdom Prep hires Peter Griffith to coach football team

By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former KPA Quarterback Peter Griffith has been named the new Head Football Coach of the Kingdom Prep Academy Warriors.

Griffith, who runs the West Texas Passing Academy, said getting this job is a dream come true.

He was the Warriors Offensive Coordinator from 2016 to 2018.

KPA is preseason ranked #8 by Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football.

They open the season facing Borden County in Jayton at the Jaybird Classic.

