LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former KPA Quarterback Peter Griffith has been named the new Head Football Coach of the Kingdom Prep Academy Warriors.

Griffith, who runs the West Texas Passing Academy, said getting this job is a dream come true.

He was the Warriors Offensive Coordinator from 2016 to 2018.

KPA is preseason ranked #8 by Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football.

They open the season facing Borden County in Jayton at the Jaybird Classic.

Kingdom Prep hires Peter Griffith to coach football team (KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.