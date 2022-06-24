Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lawmakers comment on Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe V. Wade this morning. Lawmakers weigh in on the decision.

Rep. Peter Welch (D) Vermont

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) Georgia

Rep. Ralph Norman (R) South Carolina

Rep. Tim Ryan (D) Ohio

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D) Arizona

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) Michigan

Rep. Dan Kildee (D) Michigan

Rep. Sharice Davids (D) Kansas

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D) Oregon

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies, Lubbock police, Wolfforth police and EMS are at 18th and Quaker...
Juvenile arrested after police chase ends in crash at 18th and Quaker
A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a semi late Thursday night.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in East Lubbock
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Ranchers are having to sell more cattle due to drought.
West Texas ranchers forced to sell cattle early as drought raises feed costs
Almost all the schools involved in the proposed settlement are for-profit colleges.
Settlement would forgive $6B for defrauded college students

Latest News

Pascagoula police report a K-9 was shot and killed by a man in a wooded area.
Police mourn loss of K-9 shot, killed in line of duty
Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Federal court blocks FDA ban on Juul e-cigarette sales in US
Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree forcible...
‘Serial rapist’ who preyed on women from dating apps likely has victims nationwide, police say
He could face up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to murder U.S. military...
US Army private admits plotting attack on military unit