Lone Star Shooting Sports to host active shooter class

Lone Star Shooting Sports is hosting it’s active shooter class on July 20 from 6-8 p.m.
By Patricia Perry
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an active shooter situation, the owner of Lone Star Shooting Sports, Thomas Larson, advises you to go the other way, not toward the shooter.

“What you need to do is go the opposite way,” Larson said. “That gun is to get you home, it’s not to get in a gunfight with. If you get the opportunity to shoot the active shooter, great, but I wouldn’t go forward to it I would go the opposite direction and try to get out of there, go home to your family.”

That’s why Lone Star Shooting Sports is hosting its active shooter class on July 20 from 6-8 p.m. Larson says it’s a class for everyone and information anyone could use.

“It’s really a class for the novelist person who’s, it’s not gun related or anything like that but if you find yourself in an active shooter situation, how you should react, what you should do,” Larson said.

Larson says this class will teach you the best course of action to take and what you learn could be what keeps you alive.

“I mean, so, reacting to an active shooter, knowing what to do, knowing how to barricade yourself, knowing how to react is going to be the number one thing that keeps you alive,” Larson said.

This class is a collaboration between Lone Star Shooting Sports and the Texas Tech Police Department and Larson says the sergeant teaching is very qualified.

“They have a sergeant on the police department there who teaches the class,” Larson said. “Like I said, he goes everywhere from Amarillo to El Paso, Lubbock teaching the class.”

This class will save a lot of lives because Larson says it’s not every day you can learn something like this.

“It allows a lot of people who don’t have an opportunity to attend a class like this through work or something, it gives them a place to come to do it,” Larson said.

The class is free and open to the public. Larson said it is free because it is being hosted for safety, not profit.

“We don’t want to charge somebody for something that might save your life down the road, you know,” Larson said. “So, if we can get this information out, it doesn’t cost us anything other than seating in a facility so, we want to make it available for everybody.”

In addition to the active shooter class, it will be hosting a Control the Bleed class as well. This will teach attendees how to stop bleeding in all situations from shootings to car wrecks. This class will be on August 10 but sign-ups are not yet available. People who attend the active shooter class will be able to sign up for this one before everyone else.

If you are interested in signing up for the active shooter class, there are 15 seats left. You can call the range at (806) 993-2264.

