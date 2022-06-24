Local Listings
Lubbock Animal Services offering free microchipping for pets

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services is offering free microchips throughout June, National Microchipping Month.

During summer festivities, including Fourth of July, pets are more likely to go missing. Microchipping is one of the best ways to return a lost pet to its owner.

LAS has laid out some instructions for participants:

  1. Leave the animals in a cool vehicle or with an attendant outside of the building
  2. Go inside to fill out the paperwork for the microchip
  3. Wait for an officer to come microchip the animal

The microchips are self-registered and have a lifetime guarantee for a pet.

LAS has placed no limit on the number of animals that can be microchipped per person.

Microchipping will be offered Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

