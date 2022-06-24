Lubbock lawmakers praise abortion ruling as Planned Parenthood condemns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock lawmakers praised the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, while Lubbock Planned Parenthood condemned it, saying they will continue to provide family planning and birth control services that “just became even more essential.”

Texas will ban all abortions from the moment of fertilization in the coming weeks, with narrow exceptions only to save the life of a pregnant patient or prevent “substantial impairment of major bodily function.” There will be no exception for rape or incest. But abortions in the state have already ceased, clinics said, out of concern that pre-Roe laws might still be on the books, according to The Texas Tribune.

Lubbock passed their own ordinance banning abortion within city limits back in May 2021, while Planned Parenthood dropped their lawsuit in January 2022.

PDF: Full text of ordinance banning abortion in Lubbock city limits

U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington

District 19 U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington praised today’s ruling, saying “This is a great day for America! By the grace of God and the tireless efforts of pro-life champions, we have restored constitutional integrity to our Republic and returned the power back to states and We the People.”

“Ever since the Supreme Court erred in Roe v. Wade, America has failed to protect EVERY citizen’s inherent right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

“Today’s SCOTUS decision upholds the Constitution’s explicit empowerment of citizens of every state to regulate or abolish abortion.”

“The prayers of millions of God-fearing Americans have been answered, and the right to life – which is not just a fundamental freedom, but a sacred gift from Almighty God – has been restored for the next generation of Americans.”

Texas House District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows

Texas House District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows said he’s ready to “strengthen services across the state to help women access health care both prior to and after the birth of their children.”

“This day is long overdue,” Burrows said. “Life is the most precious gift from God, and millions of lives have been ended before getting an opportunity to experience this gift. In Texas, the unborn will finally be protected for the first time in my lifetime.”

State Senator Charles Perry

Senator Perry made this statement on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon:

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. I believe the ruling 49 years ago was incorrect when the U.S. Supreme Court removed this decision from the states. Although abortion laws have continually changed throughout my life, my thoughts on abortion have not. I have always been unapologetically pro-life.

During my time in elected office, the legislature significantly increased funding to the State’s Alternatives to Abortion (A2A) program, which helps parents throughout their pregnancy up to three years after the birth of the child. A2A also provides assistance to adoptive parents of a child of any age up to two years after adoption is finalized. These supportive services include parenting classes, counseling, job placement assistance, as well as physical goods such as car seats, diapers, and cribs. Last session, the legislature also extended post-partum Medicaid coverage for women and invested more than $300 million in women’s health programs.

Being pro-life is not just protecting the unborn, but protecting the lives of the vulnerable. I have authored and passed several bills to help the medically fragile, offering them and their families easier access and better care coordination to needed medical services and supports to help them live in their homes and communities.

Today is a historic day in our nation’s history. I am proud to have been a joint author of SB 8 last session which included trigger language to prohibit abortion in Texas once Roe v Wade is overturned. Rarely, does an opportunity arise where the heart of a nation can be revealed. Today, is one of those days. God needs to see these days.

I am grateful that Texas will once again be able to ensure that children are guaranteed the right to life.

Lubbock Planned Parenthood

Lubbock Planned Parenthood condemned the ruling, calling it “devastating.”

“Let’s be clear, Planned Parenthood’s health center will remain open in Lubbock. Birth control and family planning services just became even more essential. But the impact of today’s devastating ruling will be felt all over Texas as people are forced to travel across states to access an abortion, forced to give birth, or forced to put their health and life at risk because of politics. This ruling is unconscionable, disproportionately impacts vulnerable, underserved Texans and we will continue to do everything we can to stand up for our patients and the right to an abortion.”

