Lubbock man sentenced for 2019 murder of Tyshaun Bates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christopher Thomas of Lubbock pleaded guilty to a 2019 murder on June 24, according to court documents.

Originally charged with capital murder, Thomas was facing life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. However, the 26-year-old was offered a plea deal. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison with the possibility of parole in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Tyshaun Bates.

Bates was shot inside his home at the Lubbock Square Apartment complex in the 4600 block of 50th Street. Bates is believed to have been shot during a robbery, police stated. The 20-year-old died later at the hospital.

Four other people were allegedly involved in the robbery, according to court documents. Daytron Hood was also charged with murder. Lisa Morales, Quawnard Williams and James Dora each face charges of aggravated robbery.

