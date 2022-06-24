Lubbock Matadors pushing for playoffs at PlainsCapital Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Matadors SC will be hosting multiple events on game day as they get ready for their 5th home game Saturday, June 25 against Irving after a 4-0 victory over Temple on Wednesday. Winning this game keeps the Matador’s in the playoff hunt.

June 25: 4:30 p.m. Police vs Fire Rescue 60 minute friendly match to take place before Matador’s game. The two departments have agreed to compete in a friendly game against one another in support of the Matador’s and to show how soccer can bring people from all aspects of our community together.

June 25: 5:00 p.m. Block Party Tailgate Express is hosting the 2022 Season 70th street block party outside Lowrey Field. There will be food trucks, live music, TwoDocs truck & beer, along with games for kids. Tents will be provided for shade and social networking.

June 25: 7:30 p.m. Live Oak Animal Hospital Night Irving vs. Lubbock Matadors. The fifth, and second to last, home game of the Lubbock Matadors in the NPSL at Lowrey Field. Live Oak will be giving out Co-Branded Matador Puppy Jerseys for the first 120 fans who bring a picture of their dog! Duluth Trading Co. will pass out vouchers for their well-known underwear to the first 200 fans that come to their table. Signature Stag will be selling their co-branded Matador Polos. Merch tables will be set up to purchase limited edition Lubbock Matador’s gear.

June 25: 9:30 p.m. Interviews with coach and GM in the home locker room for media

June 25: 10:00 p.m. After Party will be hosted at Buffalo Wild Wings on 82nd and University to meet coach Paul Gilbert and GM Dustin McCorkle to celebrate Thursday night’s game.

If you would like to RSVP for credentials please Trevor (Trevor@lubbockmatadors.com), with the number of people that will be attending with you, and credential information will be available after the media availability on Thursday.

