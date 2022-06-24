Local Listings
Lubbock motorcyclists to host Motorcycle Awareness run

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock motorcyclists Jason Perez and Michael Jordan are hosting a Motorcycle Awareness run Saturday, June 25.

In previous years, Lubbock has had one of the highest rates of fatal motorcycle crashes in Texas. Perez and Jordan want to spread awareness and remind motorists to keep an eye out for motorcyclists on the road.

The group will be meeting in the parking lot of the Buddy Holly Center at 3 p.m. The ride will begin at 4 p.m.

The motorcyclists will ride south from I-27 onto South Loop 289. After exiting onto 19th Street, the ride will continue toward Levelland.

After the ride, the event will conclude with food and live music.

