Pedestrian dies after hit by semi near East 76th and MLK

A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a semi late Thursday night.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a semi late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near East 76th and MLK around 10:40 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian died after suffering serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

