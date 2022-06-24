Pedestrian dies after hit by semi near East 76th and MLK

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a semi late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near East 76th and MLK around 10:40 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian died after suffering serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

