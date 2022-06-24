Pedestrian dies after hit by semi near East 76th and MLK
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a semi late Thursday night.
Emergency crews responded to the crash near East 76th and MLK around 10:40 p.m.
Police say the pedestrian died after suffering serious injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
